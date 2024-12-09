Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 5,071 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.21% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 579.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 128,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 109,516 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 39.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 89,882 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 574,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $10.23 on Monday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.