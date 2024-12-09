Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 84.3% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

SMH opened at $248.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.70. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $158.22 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

