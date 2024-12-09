Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,393 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBCI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 75.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 11,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 30.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $57.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

