Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 314,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 63,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 151,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 72,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ opened at $141.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.02. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

