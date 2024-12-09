Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,773,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,361,000 after buying an additional 646,364 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 4,409,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,946,000 after acquiring an additional 283,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,646,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 369,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,475,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 317,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.1804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.