Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.01 Million Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $40,977.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,387.56. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $1,442,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,933,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,261,149.18. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,327 shares of company stock worth $20,340,311. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $205.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.49. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $215.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCTY. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Paylocity from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paylocity

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.