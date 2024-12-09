Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,894 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Oscar Health were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at about $27,452,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,886,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,478,000 after purchasing an additional 934,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,716,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Oscar Health by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 860,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Bank of America downgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 358,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $4,927,425.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,810,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,839,018. This represents a 6.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $146,050.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,330.88. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,055,478 shares of company stock worth $14,432,852 and have sold 103,610 shares worth $1,847,519. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

