Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.03 Million Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 67,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $79,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 485,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $9.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.69 million, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.50. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 39.37 and a quick ratio of 39.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -271.99%.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, President Jason Mehring acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,200.20. This trade represents a 29.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Tseng purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,077.10. This represents a 57.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TCPC

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.