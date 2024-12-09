Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.04 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,756 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $79.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.66. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.57 and a 12 month high of $80.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.