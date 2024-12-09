Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.07 Million Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTI. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,643,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth approximately $49,273,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,360,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,918,000 after buying an additional 1,150,049 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,419,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,429,000 after buying an additional 1,144,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,015,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,482,000 after buying an additional 1,071,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $30.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $32.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

