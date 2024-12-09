Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.11 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,730,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after buying an additional 186,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,597,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,877,000 after acquiring an additional 71,420 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 37,469 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 736,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 50,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period.

Shares of IVLU opened at $28.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

