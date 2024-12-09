Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 161.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $85.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $100.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

In other Liberty Broadband news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. This represents a 54.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,335.36. The trade was a 16.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,673 shares of company stock valued at $509,688 in the last three months. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

