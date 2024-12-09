Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $924,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,352.40. This represents a 33.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE opened at $151.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day moving average of $140.08. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITE. StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

