Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 643.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 118,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 102,492 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management bought a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $305,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

