Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Illumina by 65.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 81.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $141.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.12 and a 200 day moving average of $127.16. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.