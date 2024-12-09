Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $1.08 Million in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.41% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,044,000 after buying an additional 290,550 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $18,999,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 148,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 27,559 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares during the period. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 74,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILZ opened at $100.94 on Monday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 12-month low of $100.61 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.98.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

