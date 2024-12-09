Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,241 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 154,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 134,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at about $566,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in Plains GP by 1.2% during the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 4,373,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,900,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $4,013,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.57. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

