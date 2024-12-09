Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,300 Shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 2.27% of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CRAK opened at $30.97 on Monday. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07.

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Oil Refiners index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of global stocks issued by firms that earn at least 50% of their revenue from oil refining. CRAK was launched on Aug 18, 2015 and is managed by VanEck.

