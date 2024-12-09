Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 0.0 %

APAM stock opened at $48.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.