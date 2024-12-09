Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 3,670.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter worth $54,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Freshpet from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Freshpet from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thembeka Machaba sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $384,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.13, for a total value of $790,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,351,949.40. The trade was a 3.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,962,175. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $154.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 173.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.81. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.98 and a 1 year high of $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.