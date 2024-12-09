Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $217,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SKY stock opened at $104.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $616.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.