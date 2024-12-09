Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 316.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 296,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after buying an additional 225,285 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,234,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 508.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 946,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,911,000 after buying an additional 790,974 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $121.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.84. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

