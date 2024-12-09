Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 210.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO opened at $18.49 on Monday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

