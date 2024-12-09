Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,007 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $85.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.07. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

