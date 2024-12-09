Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 114 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $195.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.56. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.16 and a 1-year high of $199.72.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
