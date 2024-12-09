Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 114 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $195.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.56. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.16 and a 1-year high of $199.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.