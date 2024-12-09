Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 3,314 Shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,780 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 233,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,698 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 536,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after acquiring an additional 101,356 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,699,000.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS ACIO opened at $41.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

