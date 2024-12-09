Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 332 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,079,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,147,000 after acquiring an additional 387,008 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 488,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $136.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.11. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 145.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $141.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,857,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 566,722 shares in the company, valued at $55,255,395. This represents a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,956,212.50. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,159 shares of company stock worth $15,912,903 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

