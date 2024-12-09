Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 4,995 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 516,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDEF opened at $25.20 on Monday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

