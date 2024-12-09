Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.7 %

HAS opened at $65.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $73.46.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

