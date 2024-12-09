CBRE Group Announces Executive Leadership ChangesWashington, D.C. – December 6, 2024 – CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing significant changes in its executive leadership team. As per

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read CBRE Group’s 8K filing here.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

