Centiva Capital LP Acquires 2,549 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 453.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,238,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388,735 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,832,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,355,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dollar General by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,257,000 after buying an additional 765,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 60.8% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 951,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,454,000 after acquiring an additional 359,757 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $81.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $103.33.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa America cut shares of Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The trade was a 41.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

