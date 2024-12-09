Centiva Capital LP Acquires 861 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCC. FMR LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,153,000 after purchasing an additional 254,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,937,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,440,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after acquiring an additional 82,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 870,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,616,000 after purchasing an additional 162,387 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $63.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.40. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $327.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

