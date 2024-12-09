Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth about $19,843,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth about $2,083,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 16.0% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 14.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 18.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.9 %

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $108.79 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.20 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.75.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.10). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WD. Wedbush raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

View Our Latest Report on WD

About Walker & Dunlop

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.