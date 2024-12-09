Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 27.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LANC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $179.73 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $466.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.36 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.74%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.