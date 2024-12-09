Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 1,084 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 161.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 754.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.59.

Saia stock opened at $515.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.74. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.90 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. This represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

