Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 8,830 Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 16.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 0.4 %

WABC stock opened at $57.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.74 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 45.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

