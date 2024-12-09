Centiva Capital LP Buys 6,703 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kailix Advisors LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after buying an additional 382,517 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $4,685,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 287.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 332,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 246,773 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Green Plains by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,994,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 240,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 511,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 178,484 shares during the period.
Green Plains Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ GPRE opened at $10.58 on Monday. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $684.00 million, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
