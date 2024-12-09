Centiva Capital LP Buys New Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE:HBI opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $9.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.
Hanesbrands Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
