Centiva Capital LP Grows Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in GoodRx by 5.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GDRX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of GDRX opened at $4.91 on Monday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.67, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

