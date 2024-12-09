Centiva Capital LP Grows Position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,284 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth $42,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Taseko Mines Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TGB opened at $1.96 on Monday. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $596.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.48 million. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

