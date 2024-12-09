Centiva Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Trading Up 2.9 %

SRAD stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. Sportradar Group AG has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.