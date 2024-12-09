Centiva Capital LP Has $428,000 Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,061,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $10,027,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $497.00 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $186.56 and a one year high of $510.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.12.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.00.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total value of $1,939,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,630,591.90. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,220. The trade was a 32.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,200 shares of company stock worth $15,431,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

