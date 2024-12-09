Centiva Capital LP Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 58.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Cabot were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the third quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 33.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $105.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.80 and its 200-day moving average is $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $70.63 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Cabot had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

In other news, CAO Lisa M. Dumont sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $96,655.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,571.08. This represents a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 34,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $4,005,279.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,749.21. This represents a 40.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,190 shares of company stock worth $5,751,534. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

