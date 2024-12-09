Centiva Capital LP Has $437,000 Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Veritex were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 303,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Veritex during the third quarter worth $11,139,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 295.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 7,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 748.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 125,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 110,480 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James raised Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $31.62.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $113.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.22 million. Veritex had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 12,777 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $353,795.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,215.08. This trade represents a 5.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Sughrue sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $508,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,950.75. This trade represents a 21.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

