Centiva Capital LP Has $447,000 Stock Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CLSA began coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Kanzhun Trading Up 0.2 %

BZ stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

