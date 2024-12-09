Centiva Capital LP Has $459,000 Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $120.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.26 and its 200 day moving average is $124.16. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $85.94 and a 1-year high of $136.12.

Insider Activity

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $429,165. The trade was a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $1,539,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,476,034.52. This trade represents a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.63.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

