Centiva Capital LP Has $479,000 Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in GDS were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 17.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 849,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 125,395 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 63.5% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,249,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after buying an additional 1,649,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 72.7% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 516,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

GDS Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of GDS opened at $20.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.18. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

