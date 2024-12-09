Centiva Capital LP Has $487,000 Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5,460.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dorman Products by 781.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $138.47 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.24 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.80.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, insider John Mcknight sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total value of $1,140,497.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,404.68. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Luftig sold 3,278 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total value of $462,820.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $837,821.46. The trade was a 35.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,173 shares of company stock valued at $8,936,331. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DORM. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

