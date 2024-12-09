Centiva Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 22.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at $940,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 84,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 67,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTCT stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $122,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,434 shares in the company, valued at $816,993.54. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

