Centiva Capital LP Invests $440,000 in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 38,074.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,969 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 45.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,771,000 after buying an additional 877,142 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 86.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,019,000 after buying an additional 525,280 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,653,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 512,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 285,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Conklin sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $232,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,537.25. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adient from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $19.28 on Monday. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 0.12%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

